Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrest made in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (March 3, 2022) – Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on March 3, 2022, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Detectives with the Lenoir Police Department made an arrest on a Methamphetamine Trafficker.

Kevin Michael Hartley, age 38, of 637 Kincaid Circle in Lenoir was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. Hartley is currently on Federal Probation with the U.S. Probation Office of Western North Carolina for a prior drug conviction.

In the early morning hours of March 3, 2022, A search warrant was executed by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team at Hartley’s residence. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of 36 grams of Methamphetamine. The total drugs seized during the month-long investigation included 94 grams of Methamphetamine. The total street value of narcotics seized was $14,100 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This was a substantial bust on a prior offender.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

