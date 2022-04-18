Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrest

LENOIR, NC (April 18, 2022) – Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on April 18, 2022, Patrol Deputies and Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir Police Department made an arrest on a methamphetamine trafficker.

Ashley Sylvester Butler, age 40, of 3914 Hwy 126 in Morganton was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

On April 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M. Butler was stopped driving his 2006 Audi A6 near Realty Street in Lenoir. During the interaction with a Caldwell County Deputy, a Lenoir Police K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from Butler’s vehicle. A search of the vehicles was conducted, and Officers located approximately 280 grams of methamphetamine. Agents also seized over $5000 in cash and the 2006 Audi A6. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $45,000 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“We are continuing to be aggressive on our drug campaign, we are not letting up” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.

