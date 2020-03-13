Message from the Town of Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 13, 2020) — As of now none of us know all of the potential implications of the Coronavirus. The Towns top priority will always be the health and well being of our citizens, employees, and visitors in our community. Effective immediately, all group activities including but not limited to adult cards, baseball, softball, civic clubs, exercise classes, baton, gymnastics, and art club, etc. at the Recreation Center have been suspended until April 6, 2020. The Town is following the schedule the North Carolina High School Athletic Association implemented yesterday.

As of now, the recreation department will remain open for normal business hours for individuals but will not be available for group rentals. This schedule will be reevaluated and modified as needed.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

For more information, call the Granite Falls Parks and Recreation Department at (828) 396-1221.