Message From The Town Of Granite Falls – UPDATE

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 15, 2020) — UPDATE –Last Friday, the Town of Granite Falls announced the decision to suspend all group activities, including but not limited to adult cards, baseball, softball, civic clubs, exercise classes, baton, gymnastics, and art club, etc. at the Shuford Recreation Center until April 6, 2020. This decision was made in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Yesterday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order banning gatherings of greater than 100 people in order to encourage citizens to engage in “social distancing” from each other. In order to make sure that the Town of Granite Falls complies with Governor Cooper’s Executive Order, the Town has closed the Shuford Recreation Center through March 29, 2020. Barring any other changes in the guidance from the Governor, or unless conditions warrant additional measures, this decision to temporarily close the facility will be reevaluated two weeks from today. On April 6, 2020, we will reevaluate the suspension of all group activities. We apologize for any inconvenience the temporary closing and the suspension of group activities may cause.

Additionally, we are encouraging citizens to pay utility bills by utilizing the drive up window or the secure lock box located near the drive up window at the Town Office if at all possible. The lock box is checked several times daily for payments. Citizens may also pay their utility bills on-line or by telephone as explained on the Town website www.granitefallsnc.com. As of now, customers can still make payments at the walk up window in the Town Office but this option may not be available if conditions warrant additional precautionary measures.

Thank you for your patience. It is our hope that all citizens, visitors, and Town employees remain healthy and avoid exposure to COVID-19.