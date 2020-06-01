Members, Customers Encouraged to Call for Customized Payment Plans and Crisis Energy Bill Assistance Following New Executive Order

LENOIR, NC (June 1, 2020) –- Blue Ridge Energy understands the impact COVID-19 has had on many local households and is asking members of the cooperative and customers of the propane and fuels subsidiary who are experiencing payment difficulties to contact Blue Ridge Energy for assistance.

“For those who have been able to return to work, now is the time to contact us for a customized payment plan and discuss crisis energy bill assistance available through our In This Together COVID-19 relief fund,” said Renee Whitener, director of public relations. “We want to prevent local residents from being surprised or facing additional financial burdens when disconnects and late fees begin in August,” she added.

While Blue Ridge Energy was already extending the date of waiving disconnects and late fees until August, Gov. Cooper on Saturday issued a new Executive Order 142 outlining the same timeline. “However, we’re concerned about those with mounting bills that will have to be paid back over time and we want to prevent local families from facing additional financial burdens as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitener explained.

Blue Ridge Energy is offering the following resources to help:

• Funds for crisis energy bill assistance from its “In This Together” campaign. To apply, contact your local helping agency listed here: www.blueridgeenergy.com/relief.

• Customized payment plans to spread out large balances over time and to avoid late fees and disconnection.

• FlexPay members who have accumulated large balances are also encouraged to call for a customized payment plan and assistance from In This Together.

Interested members and customers should call 1-800-451-5474 as soon as possible. Energy specialists are on hand to personally assist with the best options and plan for each household.

“We appreciate the many members and customers who have been able to keep their accounts current during this crisis but many have not been as fortunate,” said Blue Ridge Energy Chief Executive Officer Doug Johnson. “Some households have been affected by loss of income and this impact may last for months to come,” he added. “That’s why we’re reaching out to remind members and customers that we’re here to help, whether its crisis energy bill assistance, special payment plans or other ways we can assist,” said Johnson.

“As a cooperative, Blue Ridge Energy wants to do all that we can to help our local members, customers and communities make the transition back to normal operations as easy as possible,” Johnson added.

To learn more about In This Together, visit www.blueridgeenergy.com/community/in-this-together.

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 76,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in these areas as well as in Burke and Catawba counties and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.