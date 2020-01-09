Medicare Open Enrollment is Here by Laura Sedlacek

LENOIR, NC (January 8, 2020) — Not to be confused with Annual Enrollment, now Medicare Open Enrollment is here. Open Enrollment is for Medicare beneficiaries and lasts from January 1st through March 31st.

So, what can you do during Medicare Open Enrollment? You can: 1) switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another or 2) dis-enroll from a Medicare Advantage plan and return to Original Medicare with or without Part D (prescription drug plan).

This gives Medicare beneficiaries another opportunity to looks at options for their additional Medicare coverage. If you have changed your mind and want to do something different, now’s the time.

Be advised, you cannot change from one PDP (prescription drug plan) to another during Medicare Open Enrollment. And if you do make a change it won’t be effective until the first day of the following month following the date the new enrollment request was received.

If you don’t make a change now, you will have to wait until the next Annual Enrollment period to do so. AEP runs from October 15th through December 7th. Exceptions to this, are if you qualify for a Special Enrollment period throughout the year.

If you decide to drop your Medicare Advantage plan to return to Original Medicare, you can also apply for a Medicare Supplement policy and/or PDP. Also known as Medigap, Medicare Supplement plans help cover the deductibles and coinsurance payments not covered by Original Medicare.

~Laura Sedlacek is an insurance agent for Bush and Associates.