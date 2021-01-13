Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Has Begun

LENOIR, NC (January 13, 2021) — If you didn’t make your choices or changes during Annual Enrollment, now Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment (OEP) is here. OEP is for Medicare beneficiaries and lasts from January 1st through March 31st.

What are you able to do during OEP? Well you can: 1) switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another or 2) disenroll from a Medicare Advantage plan and return to Original Medicare with or without Part D (prescription drug plan).

This OEP gives Medicare beneficiaries another opportunity to looks at options for their additional Medicare coverage. If you have changed your mind and want to do something different, this is the time to make your changes.

However, you cannot change from one Prescription Drug Plan (PDP or Part D) to another during Medicare Open Enrollment. Plus, if you do make a change it won’t be effective until the first day of the following month following the date the new enrollment request was received. Also, if you don’t make a change now, you will have to wait until the next Annual Enrollment period to do so. The Annual Enrollment Period is from October 15th through December 7th. There is an exception to this which would be if you qualify for a Special Enrollment period throughout the year.

If you decide to drop your Medicare Advantage plan to return to Original Medicare you can also apply for a Medicare Supplement policy and/or Prescription Drug Plan (PDP). Sometimes called Medigap, Medicare Supplement plans help cover the deductibles and coinsurance payments not covered by Original Medicare.

