LENOIR, NC (January 28, 2022) — Mayor Joe Gibbons proclaimed February 2022 to be Black History Month in the City of Lenoir and urges all our citizens to celebrate our diverse heritage and culture and to continue our efforts to create a world that is more just, peaceful and prosperous for all.

Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed in Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora. It is celebrated in February in the United States and Canada, while in Ireland, and the United Kingdom it is observed in October. (Source)

PROCLAMATION IN CELEBRATION

OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH

WHEREAS, Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by the Black community and a time for recognizing the central role of Black people in our history; and

WHEREAS, this observance affords a special opportunity to become more knowledgeable about Black heritage, and to honor the many Black leaders who have contributed to the progress of our community state, and nation; and

WHEREAS, in 1915, Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson, noted Black scholar and son of former slaves, founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, which was later renamed the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH); and

WHEREAS, Dr. Woodson initiated Black History Week, February 12, 1926; and for many years, the second week of February, chosen so as to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, was celebrated by Black peoples in the United States, and

WHEREAS, in 1976, as part of the nation’s bicentennial, Black History Week was expanded and became established as Black History Month, and is now celebrated all over North America, Canada and Great Britain; and

WHEREAS, Black peoples have played significant roles and made lasting contributions to our City’s history and the history of our economic, cultural, spiritual and political development, while working tirelessly to contribute to every aspect of American society including business, education, politics, science, and the arts; and

WHEREAS, Black History Month is a time for all citizens of the City of Lenoir to remember the contributions and legacies of those who helped build our nation, fought against prejudice to secure lives of dignity and opportunity for all of our citizens, advanced the cause of civil rights for all Americans, and strengthened our families and communities;

NOW THEREFOR BE IT RESOLVED, that I, Joseph L. Gibbons, Mayor of the City of Lenoir, North Carolina, do hereby proclaim February 2022 as Black History Month throughout the City of Lenoir and urge all our citizens to celebrate our diverse heritage and culture and to continue our efforts to create a world that is more just, peaceful and prosperous for all.

In Witness Whereof, I have here unto set my hand and caused to be affixed the great Seal of the City of Lenoir, North Carolina, this the 18th day of January, 2022.

Joseph L. Gibbons, Mayor

