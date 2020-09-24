Mark Your Calendars … Annual Enrollment is on the Way!

LENOIR, NC (September 23, 2020) — You may be looking forward to some of the Fall holidays and “falling back” an hour with the time change, but you should also be getting ready for the upcoming Annual Enrollment periods. There are two: one for Affordable Care Act (Marketplace) Individual Health and one for Medicare Advantage and Part D (PDP or prescription drug plans).

The Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans comes first. It is from October 15th – December 7th. This is the time period when you can renew coverage as is, change plans within the same company, make a change in MA or PDP plans, or take one out if you are not currently in the initial coverage time period and haven’t had one before. You can drop your MA plan and return to Original Medicare, a Medicare Supplement (depending on underwriting requirements, if any) and/or a stand-alone Part D plan, etc.

The Annual Enrollment Period for ACA Individual Health starts later. It runs from November 1st – December 15th. At that time you can enroll in an Individual Health plan or make changes and updates to an existing plan.

Because there is a limited amount of time for you to enroll or make changes in existing plans, it’s a good idea to think now about scheduling your appointment with a local insurance professional.

