March Schedule of Events to Showcase Fine Art and Musical Heritage at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum

BLOWING ROCK, NC (March 4, 2020) — With a mission to provide cultural enrichment by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is offering a variety of educational and hands-on opportunities during March.

“Our March events are centered around our current exhibitions which will soon be transitioning over to our summer displays,” says Willard Watson III, the Programs & Outreach Director at BRAHM. “On March 19th, 26th, and April 9th, we’ll be celebrating the musical heritage of Western North Carolina through documentaries and interactive programs that feature live performances in a variety of guitar styles.”

To honor what would have been Doc Watson’s 97th birthday this month, the Museum is showcasing a special documentary on March 19th, “Doc & Merle: An Intimate Documentary.” According to Willard, “this documentary is especially unique because it was under production when Merle Watson passed in 1985, making it some of the very last footage taken of him.”

Other museum programs this month highlight the incredibly detailed works featured in BRAHM’s Rankin West Gallery: “Sallie Middleton: A Life in the Forest” and “Shared Spaces: Wildlife Wood Sculptures by Pete Lupo.” Lupo will be present for two events, sharing first-hand accounts of his detailed techniques and what inspires him to create new work.

Most events are free for museum members and $5 for general admission. Space is limited so patrons are encouraged to arrive early.

And as an added bonus this month, BRAHM is offering a 10% discount to their gift shop for everyone who attends any of the March programming.

COFFEE WITH THE CURATOR • Sallie Middleton: A Life in the Forest

Tuesday, Mar 10, 11a-12pm

Take a walk through the BRAHM galleries with BRAHM docents, Sue Glenn and Kadie Dean, and get a behind-the-scenes, detailed look into “Sallie Middleton: A Life in the Forest,” on loan from the Asheville Art Museum and courtesy of Sallie Middleton Parker and Mikell Middleton Howington. Before and after the tour, guests are invited to converse and pose questions while enjoying complimentary Hatchet Coffee and baked goods. Free for museum members and $5 for non-members.

TAC TALKS • Wildlife Wood Sculptures with Pete Lupo

Thursday, Mar 12, 6-7pm

Pete Lupo will share how he got started creating works of art, describing his progression from hobbyist to full-time artist. Lupo will give an overview of his techniques and what inspires him to create new work. According to Lupo, “My works create moments that depict wildlife interacting within the human world. Man is changing nature to suit his own needs, often without regard to the creatures that share this world. Nature, when given the chance, finds a way to coexist with man.

COFFEE WITH THE CURATOR • Shared Spaces

Tuesday, Mar 17th, 11a-12pm

Gain a behind-the-scenes, detailed look into “Shared Spaces: Wildlife Wood Sculptures by Pete Lupo,” featuring seven of Lupo’s latest hyper-realistic woodcarvings of animals and wildlife “sharing space” with objects like old tin cans and frayed hats. The Lenoir-based artist brings an intimate knowledge of wildlife, their habitat, and their interaction with mankind. Before and after the tour, guests are invited to converse and pose questions while enjoying complimentary Hatchet Coffee and baked goods.

MOVIES AT THE MUSEUM• Doc & Merle: An Intimate Documentary

Thursday, Mar 19, 6-7:30 pm

Learn about North Carolina’s most famous father and son duo in this one of a kind documentary from Joe Murphy and Kevin Balling. Giving a historical overview of their evolution as musicians, it explores the special bond between Doc & Merle and the North Carolina mountains they call home. During their 21-year career, the Watsons’ mastery of guitar and their unique blend of traditional, bluegrass, country and western, blues and gospel music won them an international audience and numerous awards. This documentary is a rich mixture of music, informal interviews, old photographs and rare film footage.

At 82 minutes long, the film will be introduced by Willard Watson III and will be followed by discussion. Complimentary popcorn is included. This film is sponsored by Appalachian State University’s Center for Appalachian Studies.

SCHOLARS & SCONES • Guitar Styles of Western NC

Thursday, Mar 26th, 11a-12pm

Through audio recordings, photographs, video, and live demonstration, William Ritter will highlight and discuss the styles of three Mitchell county guitar players against the backdrop of pre-WWII guitar playing in Western North Carolina. William’s presentation will also feature vintage instruments, a guitar made by one of the players (Ray Dellinger), and one of William’s instruments currently on display in Sound Machines: Stringed Instruments of the Capozzoli Guitar Company.

CORK & CANVAS • “Nuthatch” Inspired by Charley Harper

Friday, Mar 27, 4-6pm (Advanced tickets required)

Release your inner artist at BRAHM’s Cork & Canvas. We provide all the art supplies and spirits for you to create your very own work of art inspired by Charley Harper’s “Nuthatch,” all while enjoying wine, beer, and complimentary snacks.

Raney Rogers of PBS show “Painting with Raney” will guide the painting process, step by step. At the end of the event, take home your finished masterpiece.

Entry is $40 for BRAHM members and $45 for non-members and includes all materials, instruction, beer, wine, and snacks. Online ticket purchase is required in advance of the event. *Participants must be over 21 years of age, with valid ID in order to drink alcoholic beverages. Participants under 18 are welcome with an adult.

TAC TALK • Live and Pickin’ with the Capozzoli Guitar Company

Thursday, April 9, 6-7pm

The instruments featured in “Sound Machines: Stringed Instruments of the Capozzoli Guitar Company” have the rare ability to be both a work of art and a tool for creating art. During this program, participants will get to see these instruments in action and hear the music they produce. One-part performance, one-part lecture, this will be an evening full of fun featuring local musicians.

_ _ _

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum seeks to provide cultural enrichment to the High-Country communities by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage and history through educational programs, exhibitions, activities, and permanent collections.

The Museum is located at 159 Ginny Stevens Land on the corner of Chestnut and Main in downtown Blowing Rock, NC. The Museum is open year-round Tuesday through Saturday, 10am – 5pm (from May – October, the Museum is also open on Sundays from 12pm – 4pm.)

For more information, please call (828) 295-9099 or visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org.