March 3, 2020 Primary Election Information

Please note, NC voters will not be required to show a photo ID to participate in the March 3, 2020 primary election. For more information, watch this NC Board of Elections’ video.

Dates to Remember

February 7 at 5 p.m.

Deadline to register to vote on Election Day

Deadline to change your party affiliation or other information on your record

February 13 at 8 a.m.

One-Stop (Early) Voting begins

February 25 at 5 p.m.

Last Day to request an absentee ballot by mail

February 29 at 3 p.m.

One-Stop (Early) Voting ends

March 3

Primary Election Day

Polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

One-Stop (Early) Voting

One-Stop (Early) Voting takes place from February 13-29 at Shuford Recreation Center and Caldwell County Resource Center (120 Hospital Avenue, Lenoir, NC).

Absentee Voting

To request an absentee ballot by mail, print and fill out the State Absentee Request form. Mail your completed, signed request to our office at P.O. Box 564, Lenoir, NC 28645 or hand deliver it to us. Absentee requests must be received by February 25 at 5 p.m.

Voted ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections no later than 5 p.m. on Primary Election Day (March 3).

For complete instructions on absentee voting, visit NCBE.gov/Voting-Options/Absentee-Voting.

If you have any questions, please call our office at 828-757-1326. Our office is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Above information courtesy of the Caldwell County Board of Elections…