Malouf™ Increases Distribution Space to 4 Million Square Feet with New Building in North Carolina

LOGAN, Utah (May 13, 2020) — Malouf™ announced today that it recently acquired a nearly 500,000-square-foot warehouse building in Lenoir, NC that’s adjacent to its current distribution center. The acquisition is a result of the company’s growing product line and to support its same-day shipping policy.

Last month, Malouf™ purchased home furnishings company Salt Flat, adding over 500 furniture SKUs to Malouf’s portfolio. The company’s new Lenoir distribution center is slated to house that inventory and future products as Malouf™ continues to expand its offering. Salt Flat furniture will soon be available for shipping to all U.S. regions.

“When we acquired Salt Flat, we knew we needed more space to accommodate the products, and this new property fits perfectly within our existing logistical footprint,” explained Malouf™ CEO Sam Malouf. “At the end of the day, our goal is to make sure we’re taking care of our partners by providing them with the best products and service.” ¬

The new distribution center, which previously served as a Home Heritage Group facility, brings Malouf’s total distribution space to almost 4 million square feet. Its strategically placed distribution centers in North Carolina, Texas, Ohio and Utah allow the company to quickly fulfill and ship products across the country. Currently, Malouf™ offers two-day ground shipping to 98 percent of the continental United States.

“The additional space in North Carolina will help us continue exceeding our customers’ expectations with fast fulfillment to their stores and their customers’ homes,” said Ryan Egbert, national director of distribution for Malouf™. “We have an amazing team that understands our distribution capabilities and that the needs of our customers come first.”

Malouf™ also stated this acquisition will create more job opportunities in Lenoir and surrounding areas. Sam Malouf shared, “Lenoir has a rich history in the home furnishings industry, and we’re excited to keep contributing to the communities that have built this incredible legacy.”

At this time, Malouf™ is conducting maintenance on the new distribution center to bring it up to company standards. Malouf™ will begin shipping Salt Flat furniture and other products out of the facility later this fall.

About Malouf™

A leader in the furniture and bedding industry, Malouf™ offers a wide range of innovative products including mattresses, adjustable bed bases, furniture, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers. Malouf™ products are available in over 15,000 retail partner locations in the U.S. and its growing international team now serves over 25 countries. Known for its commitment to quality, pricing and service, Malouf™ continues to expand its vertical integration and technology capabilities to better serve its customers with more than 350 global patents and trademarks. Malouf™, a Certified B Corporation®, was founded in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. To learn more, visit maloufsleep.com.