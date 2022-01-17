Making shop stools to be focus of presentation at the upcoming Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting

HICKORY, NC (January 16, 2022) — A presentation on making shop stools will highlight the program on Saturday the 22nd at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting, 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Matt Bendzenski, an enthusiastic, contributing club member since 2014, and former board of director member and officer of the club, will give a presentation on making shop stools. Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed shop stools and woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.

A Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club Press Release

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

