Main Avenue NW, Union Square milling work begins Monday in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (October 30, 2020) — As part of the City Walk project in downtown Hickory, Neill Grading & Construction, the contractor for the project, will be milling the pavement on Main Avenue NW from Fourth Street NW to Third Street NW, as well as all of Union Square.

This work will begin on Monday, November 2, and should be completed by Friday, November 6.

There will be areas of parking that will be closed for portions of each business day. Traffic control measures will be in place, along with flagmen to direct traffic. Downtown visitors are asked to follow the directions of the flagmen and signage.

