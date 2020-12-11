Luminary display starts tonight in City of Lenoir (Friday, December 11, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 11, 2020) — City of Lenoir employees set out roughly 8,000 luminaries Friday morning at Blue Ridge Memorial Park.

The annual Luminary Display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park starts tonight at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020. Every December, City staff and volunteers place thousands luminaries on the graves at Blue Ridge Memorial Park to honor families whose loved ones are buried in the cemetery.

This year, due to concerns about COVID-19, the City did not ask volunteers to help light the luminaries. Public Works purchased LED candles, and staff started working at 9:00 a.m. Friday to put the LED candles in the luminaries and place the luminaries throughout the cemetery. Staff wore masks and social distanced while working.

Blue Ridge Memorial Park is located at 2017 Wilkesboro Blvd, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Come by this evening and drive through to enjoy the display…