Lost Cove Wildfire Update – Tuesday December 28

NEBO, NC (December 28, 2021) — The Lost Cove fire grew to an estimated 700 acres as the fire spread with low intensity within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area. The fire is burning in the Wilson Creek watershed on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County, NC. Containment remains at 20%.

The Lost Cove fire began near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville, NC. The fire, which was reported on Christmas Eve, is now backing downhill from Timber Ridge to the south and east.

Firefighting efforts thus far have focused on securing the fireline on the northwest side of the fire to protect private property near the Roseboro community. As the fire spreads within the Wilderness Study Area, firefighters are continuing to monitor and improve that fireline. Fire managers are monitoring the fire as it backs down to Lost Cove Creek and Gragg Prong, which will provide containment lines to the south and east.

Higher humidity conditions have moderated fire behavior, and the fire is primarily burning through leaf litter at low to moderate intensities. Increases in acreage as of this update are due to not only to this fire spread, but improved mapping of the fire perimeter. The fire is expected to continue to grow within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until significant rain is received. No homes or structures are threatened.

Emergency closures remain in place for the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261), including the sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads. The public is asked to avoid recreating in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is fully contained.

18 firefighters from the US Forest Service are responding. The response effort is supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service. The cause of the Lost Cove Fire remains under investigation.

