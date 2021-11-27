Local farms host holiday and winter events

RALEIGH, NC (November 24, 2021) — The holiday season offers great opportunities to explore agritourism activities on farms and across North Carolina. Visitors will find plenty of outdoor experiences from tours, trails, farmers markets, farm stands, holiday festivals and special events. The following is a sample of agritourism opportunities offered at North Carolina farms this season.

Visitors can find farm experiences across the state by downloading the Visit NC Farms app with more than 1,500 farms, fisheries and agriculture destinations nearby and across the state. The free app is available at www.visitncfarmstoday.com and by downloading from the app store on mobile devices. Local agritourism farms can also be found, online at www.gottobenc.com, by clicking on the agritourism listing under the Find Local link. Visitors should verify event dates, ticket requirements and operational hours before going.

Western North Carolina

Hopecreekfarmnc@gmail.com Hope Creek Farm of Creston is a modern homestead that offers the opportunity to bond with barnyard animals and enjoy warm beverages and a fire. Come visit all the sweet animals from goats to sheep and cows and horses and more. The farm is open weekends and some weekday afternoons. Contact Melissa Hager atfor more information.

pennygrietje@gmail.com Grietje’s Garden Vineyard of Rocky Ridge Farm in Olin offers a Holiday Craft event with local vendors Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Contact Penny Ledbetter atfor more information.

Book a tour at Two Crows Farm Alpacas in Murphy. The farm has charming animals, handmade goods for sale, and great photo opportunities. Tours and visits are by appointment.

On Dec. 6 from 5 – 8 p.m., downtown West Jefferson will be decked out in its Christmas finery for the evening Holiday Gallery Crawl. Shops and more will be open with holiday artwork, refreshments and music.

Lil’ Grandfather Christmas Tree Farm of Laurel Springs offers choose-and-cut service with thousands of Fraser firs 2-12 feet tall, hayrides, horse rides and a hay bale theater. Opening for the season Nov. 25 at 9 a. m.

mistletoemeadows.com/ Choose and cut your Christmas tree now at Mistletoe Meadow in Laurel Springs. Visitchoose & cut page for details.

Sandy Hollar Farm of Leicester will host choose-and-cut Christmas trees, wagon rides, barnyard animals and a Christmas Shop through Dec. 18.

The North Asheville Tailgate Market will host a Holiday Bazaar every Saturday Nov. 27 through Dec. 18. In addition to seasonal produce, meats, cheeses and bread, find local artists’ work and handmade goods including wreaths and crafts.

The West Asheville Tailgate Market will host Holiday Markets from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21. Visit for seasonal produce and unique, hand-made items.

The tasting room at FernCrest Winery, a small boutique winery in Andrews, will be open until mid-December.

The Murphy Farmers Market is hosting a Christmas Shopping Day Dec. 4 at the L&N Depot in Murphy from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Support local vendors with unique handmade gifts and Christmas décor.

Choose and cut your perfect Christmas tree in a beautiful mountain setting at C and J Christmas Trees in Boone. Open Nov. 25 & 26, and Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

Shop local at Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market every Saturday from December to March. Shop for delicious, healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long.

www.circlectreefarm.com/ Circle C Tree Farms of Boone will be open for choose-and-cut Christmas trees through Nov. 28. See website for more details –

The Barn at Dixon Tree Farm of Jefferson is open this year for choose-and-cut Christmas trees, greenery and decorated wreaths, Christmas Balls, gifts and more.

The Town of West Jefferson’s Annual Hometown Christmas event will be held Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Start your Christmas off in West Jefferson at the official lighting of their Christmas tree. Santa will make a guest appearance and children will have the opportunity to visit with him. Carolers and hot chocolate will round out the event.

Elk River Evergreens of Elk Park operates two choose-and-cut locations at Ellis Family Farm (121 Brooks Shell Road) and Orchard Farm (60 Buck Mountain Road). Find a selection of trees, wreaths, garland and gifts from the gift shop. The farm offers complimentary hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn for all customers in the gift shop.

Poplar Grove Choose & Cut of Boone is open through Dec. 5 from 9 – 5 p.m. This family farm offers no wait, hot apple cider and a Christmas shop stocked with homemade candles and goods.

Shady Rest Tree Farm of Jefferson, one of Ashe County’s largest choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, is now open.

