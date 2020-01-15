Local Author to be Co-Featured Poetry Reader at Waterbean Poetry Night at the Mic

LENOIR, NC (January 14, 2020) — Local area author, LB Sedlacek, will be one of the co-featured poets reading for Waterbean Poetry Night at the Mic. The other featured poet will be Barbara Conrad.

Waterbean Poetry Night at the Mic is a monthly reading series. It features 1-2 poets’ reading and book signings. An Open Mic follows. The event is free and open to the public.

LB Sedlacek is the creator of “Poetry in LA (Lenoir Area)” and author of the award nominated locally set mystery “The Glass River.” She will be reading from two of her latest poetry books, “The Architect of French Fries” published by Presa Press and “Words and Bones” published by Finishing Line Press.

The reading will be held on Wed. January 22, 2020 from 7-9pm at Waterbean Coffee in Huntersville, NC. The address is: 9705 Sam Furr Rd, Ste A Huntersville, NC.

To learn more about LB Sedlacek, visit www.lbsedlacek.com. To learn more about Poetry in LA, visit @poetryinla on Instagram or Facebook