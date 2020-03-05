Local Author LB Sedlacek Readings / Book Signings from “The Traveling Postcard” & “Bridge Ices Before Road”

LENOIR, NC (March 3, 2020) — Local poet and author, LB Sedlacek, will be reading from her two new non-fiction books on Thursday, March 26th at the Caldwell Heritage Museum in Lenoir. The event is free, family friendly and open to the public.

“Bridge Ices Before Road” is a book of musings and more written over the course of a year, month by month. It examines the theme of “What is it like to go through life as a poet, or to view everyday things in a poetical way?”

“The Traveling Postcard: and Other True Stories” contains true stories or helpful articles on writing. There are so many things to experience in life. As a writer, Sedlacek enjoys helping other writers succeed or to stir up an interest in writing and literature in those new to it. Her favorite of these tales is the first story which seemed to magically unfold. Unbeknownst to her, it became a true tale which was meant to be. “Sometimes a story (or article) just has to be told,” she says.

“The Traveling Postcard” is based on a friend giving Sedlacek a gift of a postcard last year. The postcard was purchased at a coin show and had Sedlacek’s maiden name on it. She tried to find out who wrote it by asking cousins who live locally. Finally she mailed the postcard to her Uncle in Washington DC and lo and behold it turned out that he was the original author of the card. “It’s stories like that that come to me that make me want to write a poem or story,” Sedlacek said.

For more information about the reading contact: Caldwell Heritage Museum, 112 Vaiden St. Lenoir, NC, (828) 758-4004, caldwellheritagemuseum1841@gmail.com

To find out more about LB Sedlacek visit: www.lbsedlacek.com