Local Author LB Sedlacek book signing for new poetry book “Swim”

LENOIR, NC (September 23, 2021) — On Saturday, Oct 2nd favorite local author LB Sedlacek will debut and share her new book of poetry, “Swim” published by Alien Buddha Press. The book signing will be held from 11am-2pm at Tybrisa Books located at 210 N. Main St. Lenoir.

“Swim” by LB Sedlacek is a wonderful book of poetry. Sedlacek’s creation of the swimming metaphor to talk about leisure and pleasure, seclusion and isolation; is utterly great and unique.” ~Maryam Qureshi, author of “Songs Of Cardinal.”

L.B. Sedlacek is the author of the award nominated mystery “The Glass River” set in Happy Valley and its sequel “A Sunless Sea” set on Hibriten Mountain. She also wrote the popular romance novella, “The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit” which is set in Lenoir and on Sunset Beach. Her latest poetry books are “The Blue Eyed Side” (Cyberwit), “Happy Little Clouds” (Guerilla Genesis Press), “The Poet Next Door” (Cyberwit), “The Architect of French Fries” (Presa Press) and “Words and Bones” (Finishing Line Press). Her short story collection, “Four Thieves of Vinegar & Other Short Stories” is available from Alien Buddha Press.

Find out more about LB Sedlacek at www.lbsedlacek.com. Find out more about Tybrisa Books at www.tybrisabooks.com or by calling 828-572-7475 or emailing tybrisabooks@gmail.com.

