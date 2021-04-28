Living with Grief Since COVID-19: Caldwell Hospice and Burke Hospice to Offer Virtual Program

LENOIR, NC (April28, 2021) — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care will offer Hospice Foundation of America’s (HFA) annual Living with Grief® Virtual Program, Living with Grief Since COVID-19, on demand through March 1, 2022. Registered participants will receive a program link, downloadable handouts, and a payment code for two CE credits, if desired.

The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to an unprecedented level of loss since March 2020. Non-death losses as well as deaths both due to and unrelated to COVID-19 have shattered the view that the world is reasonably safe and predictable, and have created a sense of collective trauma and grief.

Through an expert panel discussion, Living with Grief Since COVID-19 will help individuals and professionals effectively respond to pandemic-related grief and grief support needs in their communities.

Frank Sesno, Director of the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University and former CNN anchor, will lead the panel of noted authorities that includes: Kenneth J. Doka, PhD, MDiv; Katherine Suplano, PhD, LDSW, F-GSA, FT, APHSW-C; and Rev. Beverly Wallace, MDiv, PhD.

This program will be practical for individuals and all levels of professionals—entry level, intermediate or advanced. The information provided will be useful to healthcare clinicians, social service clinicians and others working in hospice, palliative care, counseling, hospital, nursing home, funeral home, or faith community environments. Two hours of continuing education credits are available at no cost to participants until March 1, 2022, through HFA for nurses, social workers, counselors, clergy, and more. For HFA’s list of board approvals, go to bit.ly/LWGboards.

The complimentary presentation and CE credits are provided as part of the community grief support services of Caldwell Hospice and Burke Hospice because of their belief that it can improve quality of life. Registration is required by June 4, 2021. To learn more about this program or to register, contact Lisa Caviness, Public Relations/Marketing Specialist, at 828.754.0101 or prc@caldwellhospice.org.

As of May 1, 2021, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care officially integrated to form one organization. The vision of the two like-minded community-owned hospice and palliative medicine providers is to have a greater impact on serious illness and end-of-life care in the communities served. They couldn’t be more excited to reveal their new name on June 1, 2021!