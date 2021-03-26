Featured

Limited Special Enrollment Period Available

LENOIR, NC (March 26, 2021) — The federal government has created a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) from Feb 15th-August 15th, 2021 in response to Covid-19. The deadline has just been extended from May 15th to August 15th!

During this SEP, an individual or family can enroll in a health plan and/or make a change to an existing plan. No documentation of a qualifying event (such as loss of job coverage, etc.) is required.

This is a great opportunity for those folks who are: Uninsured, Underinsured, Want to get off COBRA and get on a new plan, Might have missed the normal 60-day Special Enrollment, Want to move from On Marketplace to Off Marketplace or vice versa, or Who might want to make a change to their existing plan.  Usually, people can only get on a plan during Annual Enrollment or if they have a qualifying life event during the normal SEP.  However, this does not apply during this limited special enrollment opportunity.

If you have questions or would like a free quote, get in touch with us today and let us help you get enrolled!  Contact Bush and Associates by calling (828) 754-2601, emailing quotes@bushandassociates.net or texting (828) 493-5821.  We offer Quotes and Service by Phone, Email, Online, Mail, Fax, or Curbside.  Scheduled in office appointments require a temperature check and a mask.

Remember you can enroll or change health insurance plans until August 15, 2021!

~Bush and Associates insurance has been offering insurance products in Caldwell County since 1980.  They also offer Medicare Supplements, Other Medicare Products, Group Employee Benefits, Vision and Dental. 

