Library Prepares to Move into New Southern Branch

GRANITE FALLS, NC (May 3, 2021) — Caldwell County Public Library will begin the move into the new Southern Branch the week of Monday, May 10.

To accommodate the move, curbside service at the Granite Falls branch will end on Friday, May 7, and materials in the Granite Falls collection will be unavailable until the new site opens. Items checked out from the Granite Falls Branch that are due during the move may be returned to the Main Branch in Lenoir or to the Hudson Branch, and curbside holds may continue to be picked up at either location.

“Over the next few weeks, staff members will be putting the finishing touches on the new Southern Branch in preparation for the grand opening,” said Caldwell County Public Library Board of Trustees Chair Christine Helton. “We look forward to seeing years of work and planning come to fruition.”

The new Southern Branch of the Caldwell County Public Library will open Friday, June 4.

New Location

63 North Main Street

Granite Falls, NC 28630

Map