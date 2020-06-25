Let’s have Fourth-of-July fun together!

SUGAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT, NC (June 25, 2020) — The energy of Independence Day is brewing, and Sugar Mountain Resort is getting ready.

Friday, July 3rd, Sugar’s bike park and the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts will open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Chairlift rides aboard the Summit Express shuttle bikers and pedestrians to the mountain’s peak. And the Easy Street chairlift will serve a beginner-level gravity skills trail. Magic Cycles bike shop, located in the Snowsports School building, will offer helmet, body armor, and bike rentals, bicycle repairs, and a selection of items to get bikers started and keep them rolling.

At 9 a.m., July 4th, the fourth annual Summit Crawl competition will begin. Shortly thereafter, The Rockabilly’s will perform from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and later The Typical Mountain Boys will play from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Both performances will be held on the deck of the base lodge. Food and refreshments will be available all day and into the evening.

Around 9 p.m. a fireworks show from Sugar Mountain’s 5,300’ peak will begin. The Summit Express chairlift will run Saturday, July 4th until 10 p.m. for mountain-top fireworks viewing.

For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The safety of Sugar Mountain Resort guests and employees has always been our top priority. We continue this commitment during the public health crisis by following guidance from the CDC and state public health officials to promote a clean, healthy, and fun environment. And though everyone wishes times were different, it is important that every guest understand that naturally occurring disease processes (including, but not limited to, COVID-19), may exist in the community, including at Sugar Mountain Resort. While Sugar Mountain Resort is taking reasonable measures to avoid contact, transmittal and exposure of the virus between people, guests should understand that it is their responsibility to take appropriate actions to safeguard themselves and their children and to stay home if they have any symptoms of illness.

View the cams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain and for all the details about Sugar’s Independence Day celebration visit www.skisugar.com or call 800-SUGAR-MT.

Let’s have Fourth-of-July fun together!