Lenoir woman charged with drug related offenses

LENOIR, NC (November 24, 2020) — On 11/20/2020, members of the Lenoir Police Department Patrol Division executed a traffic stop on a 2005 Jeep Cherokee at approximately 2:00 am for a traffic violation. At the time of the stop, the vehicle was solely occupied by the driver, Elizabeth Jane Lewis. During the investigation a K9 Officer and his police K9 conducted a sniff of the exterior of the vehicle for the presence of illegal narcotics. The K9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics which forwarded officers probable cause to search the vehicle. With assistance from the Lenoir Police Narcotics Unit officers located 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, six Xanax pills, US Currency, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Due to the discovery of illegal narcotics Elizabeth was placed into custody and transported to the Caldwell County Magistrate’s Office where she was charged with the above listed criminal offenses. Once at the Caldwell County Detention Center, Elizabeth was searched again during booking procedures and found to be in possession of an additional .8 grams of methamphetamine on her person. The total value of narcotics seized according to North Carolina Drug Guidelines was $4,800.00. More charges are pending due to this investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Charges: Elizabeth Jane Lewis ($40,300.00 Secured Bond)

1 ct. Felony Trafficking in Opium

1 ct. Felony Maintain a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

1 ct. Felony PWISMD Heroin

1 ct. Driving While License Revoked

Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 757-2100.