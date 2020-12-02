Lenoir Police Department releases statement about motor vehicle crash

LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2020) — On Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 9:08 PM, the City of Lenoir Police Department responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Creekway Drive, near Poplar Street. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they located two subjects with injuries.

Luis Alonso Rodriquez Cardenas (age 33) of Lenoir was driving a 2016 RAV 4 south on Creekway Drive. The vehicle went left of center, then off the roadway, and struck a tree. After coming to rest, the vehicle caught on fire. It appears that speed was a factor in the crash. Cardenas, as well as a passenger, Yessnia Hernandez Lopez (age 30), were outside of the vehicle upon arrival of emergency personnel.

Cardenas was taken to CMC Main via helicopter and was listed in stable condition with no details on injuries. Lopez was taken to Wake Forest Baptist via helicopter and was also listed in stable condition with no details on injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Lenoir Police Department. No further information will be released at this time regarding the circumstances of this crash.