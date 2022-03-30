Lenoir Police Department makes several drug related arrests
LENOIR, NC (March 28, 2022) – On the evening of March 24, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, members of Lenoir Police Special Response Team as well as the Lenoir Police Narcotics Unit, executed two (2) narcotic search warrants: one at 217 Norwood St. Lenoir, as well as an additional one at 402 Norwood St. Lenoir. As a result of numerous community complaints, detectives began investigating both residences in the past few months. Investigators were able to obtain probable cause for a search warrant on each residence during the investigation and executed said warrants. During the service of the search warrants, a total of 7.1 grams of methamphetamine, (3) three pistols, (3) three rifles, and (2) two shotguns were seized. More charges will be forthcoming as a direct result of this investigation. Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.
Arrest made at 402 Norwood St. Lenoir, NC
Stephanie Lee Sipes
W/F Age: 44
402 Norwood St.
Lenoir, NC 28645
PWIMSD Methamphetamine
Maintain a Dwelling for the sale of CS
Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Keeping a Disorderly House
$300,500.00 Secured Bond
Arrests made at 217 Norwood St. Lenoir, NC
Jerry Shayne Elrod
W/M Age: 51
217 Norwood St.
Lenoir, NC 28645
Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce
Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
Maintain a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling CS
$5,000.00 Secured Bond
Logan Eugene Whisnant
W/M Age: 28
607 Jason Pl.
Lenoir, NC 28645
Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Maintain a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling CS
$5,000.00 Secured Bond
Taylor Jo Lynn Hallyburton
W/F Age: 28
1301 Jolly Pl.
Lenoir, NC 28645
Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Maintain a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling CS
$5,000.00 Secured Bond
Hannah Lee Cannon
W/F Age: 38
180 Cajah Mtn. Rd
Lenoir, NC 28645
Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce
Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
Possess Drug Paraphernalia
$500.00 Secured Bond
