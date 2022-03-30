Lenoir Police Department makes several drug related arrests

LENOIR, NC (March 28, 2022) – On the evening of March 24, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, members of Lenoir Police Special Response Team as well as the Lenoir Police Narcotics Unit, executed two (2) narcotic search warrants: one at 217 Norwood St. Lenoir, as well as an additional one at 402 Norwood St. Lenoir. As a result of numerous community complaints, detectives began investigating both residences in the past few months. Investigators were able to obtain probable cause for a search warrant on each residence during the investigation and executed said warrants. During the service of the search warrants, a total of 7.1 grams of methamphetamine, (3) three pistols, (3) three rifles, and (2) two shotguns were seized. More charges will be forthcoming as a direct result of this investigation. Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.

Arrest made at 402 Norwood St. Lenoir, NC

Stephanie Lee Sipes

W/F Age: 44

402 Norwood St.

Lenoir, NC 28645

PWIMSD Methamphetamine

Maintain a Dwelling for the sale of CS

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Keeping a Disorderly House

$300,500.00 Secured Bond

Arrests made at 217 Norwood St. Lenoir, NC

Jerry Shayne Elrod

W/M Age: 51

217 Norwood St.

Lenoir, NC 28645

Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce

Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Maintain a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling CS

$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Logan Eugene Whisnant

W/M Age: 28

607 Jason Pl.

Lenoir, NC 28645

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Maintain a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling CS

$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Taylor Jo Lynn Hallyburton

W/F Age: 28

1301 Jolly Pl.

Lenoir, NC 28645

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Maintain a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling CS

$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Hannah Lee Cannon

W/F Age: 38

180 Cajah Mtn. Rd

Lenoir, NC 28645

Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce

Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

$500.00 Secured Bond

