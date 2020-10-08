Lenoir Police Department makes drug related arrests

LENOIR, NC (October 8, 2020) — On the evening of October 07th 2020, members of Lenoir Police Department Narcotics Unit, Lenoir Police Department Traffic Unit and assistance from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office ICE Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 350 Wilkesboro Blvd. room #101.

Officers learned through surveillance efforts that Joshua Moore and Danielle Monique Jones occupied a room at a local Motel and had a substantial amount of narcotics in the room. Investigators were able to obtain probable cause for a search warrant of the room during the investigation and executed said warrant.

During the service of the search warrant Joshua Moore and Danielle Monique Jones were located in the room. During the search of the room and its contents, Investigators located 30.6 grams of methamphetamine, 19.6 grams of heroin, 255 grams of marijuana, .2 grams of crack cocaine, miscellaneous prescription medication and $3,360 in US Currency and one firearm. Both Danielle and Joshua were placed in custody and charged with the previously listed crimes. The total value of narcotics seized according to North Carolina Drug Guidelines was $18,430.

Chief of Police Brent Phelps stated, “Our officers and deputies will continue to diligently work to arrest and prosecute individuals who choose to distribute illegal narcotics to members in our community.” More charges will be forthcoming as a direct result of this investigation. Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact the Lenoir / Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.