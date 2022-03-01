Lenoir Police Department makes arrest in $76,782 vehicle purchase fraud

LENOIR, NC (March 1, 2022) – On Friday February 25th, the Lenoir Police Department was contacted by an employee of a financial institution that his company was in the process of underwriting a loan for a vehicle purchase tied to Friendship Ford, a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat, with a purchase price of $76,782.76.

The local automotive dealership was communicating with an individual via phone about a vehicle he was wanting to purchase. The paperwork was completed at the Ford Dealership and sent over to the financial institute for processing. While processing the loan paperwork, there were some red flags about the application and the company reached out to the supposed buyer. The person whose name was used denied any knowledge of the incident and the final transaction. It was determined that the original individual provided a fake identity but was later identified as Brandon Jamal Shipman.

The Lenoir Police Department was able to arrest the individuals involved when they showed up at the dealership to take delivery of the vehicle.

After properly identifying individuals involved, the following charges were made:

Brandon Jamal Shipman

B/M

10-22-1987

10903 Dapple Grey Ln.

Charlotte, N.C. 28213

(F) Obtain Property by False Pretense

(F) Identity Theft

(F) Felony Conspiracy (to Obtain Property by False Pretense)

$100,000.00 Secured bond (Still in Caldwell County Jail)

Tyrone Maurice Cannon

B/M

06-16-1998

903 Academy St.

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

(F) Felony Conspiracy (to Obtain Property by False Pretense)

$75,000.00 Secured bond (Still in Caldwell County Jail)

