Lenoir man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

LENOIR, NC (January 23, 2020) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announces that on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020, local members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Martin Van Driver, age 55, of Townhouse Way, Lenoir. Driver was charged with 2 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Driver’s arrest comes after an investigation conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes Unit that began in October of 2019.

The North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is part of a nationwide network of law enforcement and prosecutors dedicated to protecting children from online dangers and includes over 160 law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Driver was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. Further charges are pending at this time.

“We will continue to remain vigilant in the fight against exploitation of children and will use all assets available to strengthen the fight.” Sheriff Alan C. Jones