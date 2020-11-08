Lenoir Golf Club and the Magical Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit come to life in new audiobook

LENOIR, NC (November 7, 2020) — Local author, LB Sedlacek, has had her first audiobook released. “The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit” is now available on Amazon/Audible. It was narrated by professional musician and NC School of the Arts graduate, Jerry Embree. Sedlacek said Jerry’s audition just spoke to me — we meshed right from the start. He has really captured the essence of my story, the heart of the characters, and the wonder of Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Lenoir (called Rionel in the book – that’s Lenoir spelled backwards folks!).

The book is specifically set at the iconic mailbox you can find off of Sunset beach on Bird Island, the Ocean Isle Beach area and pier, and also locally at the Lenoir Golf Club. Sedlacek said she was inspired to set the book at these places after her first very long walk with her family to the mailbox and that she used to go to Lenoir Golf Club as a kid with her Dad to putt and hit golf balls around so its a special place to her.

You can listen to your own copy here. Or if you prefer the physical book, those are available locally at Tybrisa Books or online here.

Sedlacek is also the author of the award nominated Happy Valley mystery “The Glass River” and its sequel set on Hibriten mountain “A Sunless Sea.” She is the creator of the Lenoir Area based poetry books and Facebook page, “Poetry in LA.” You can find out more by visiting her website www.lbsedlacek.com or find her on Facebook @lbsedlacekpoet or @poetryinla. If you prefer Instagram go to: @lbsedlacek or @poetryinla