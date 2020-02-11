Lenoir Caldwell Crime Stoppers thanks callers

LENOIR, NC (February 10, 2020) — In 2019, Lenoir Caldwell Crime Stoppers callers helped local law enforcement recover over $51,000 in stolen property, make 30 arrests which resulted in 73 felony and misdemeanor charges, and closed 19 cases for local law enforcement. Pretty Impressive! There were 376 calls taken in the call center. Lenoir Caldwell Crimestoppers is a nonprofit organization and operates almost entirely on donations and money made at fundraisers. Thank you, citizens, for taking time to read our posts on social media and taking the time to call with information. With that being said, if you have information that may lead to the arrest of a wanted person or information that will help law enforcement recover stolen property or any information about a crime call the tip line at 828-758-8300. The line is manned 24/7 365 days per year.

