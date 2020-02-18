LENOIR, NC (February 18, 2020) — The Lenoir / Caldwell County Crime Stoppers need your assistance in solving the following crimes:

On 01/27/2020 a report for larceny was filed with the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) removed batteries and fuel from a construction site in the 200-block of Clark Drive. The total amount stolen was valued at $238.00.

On 01/27/2020 a report for larceny was filed with the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) removed batteries and fuel from a vehicle at a construction site in the 200-block of Taylorsville Road. The amount removed was valued in excess $300.00.

On 02/02/2020 a report for damage to property was filed with the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) caused damage to a green 1966 Chevy Chevelle while it was parked in a parking area in the 1200-Block of Hickory Blvd. The damage was valued at $400.00.

On 02/05/2020 a report for damage to property was filed with the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) damaged a window of a 2006 Pontiac Torrent while it was parked in the 900-Block of Blowing Rock Blvd. The value of the damage was $150.00.

On 02/14/2020 a report for larceny was filed with the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) removed a purse from a shopping cart in the 1200-Block of Hickory Blvd. The value taken was 490.00.

On 02/14/2020 a report for larceny was filed with the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) removed a license plate from a red 2000 Ford F-150 while it was parked in the 200-Block of Broadway Street. The value was 28.00.

Anyone who has any information regarding these crimes or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828)758-8300. A cash reward will be paid to anyone with information leading to the arrest of criminals or the recovery of property or illegal narcotics.

