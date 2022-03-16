Learning Enriched by Foothills Kids Magazine

LENOIR, NC (March 11, 2022) – Third through fifth grades received their first edition of Foothills Kids Magazine, a non-profit magazine that provides free educational content to western North Carolina schools.

“Thanks to the groundswell of support from the business community, more than six thousand students have gained access to local information about science, culture, and the arts,” said Executive Director Aaron Kohrs.

Local businesses supported the magazine layout filled with grade-level curriculum content. Sponsors include Corning Optical Communications, Pepsi Bottling Company, Modern Nissan of Hickory, Sabrina Cook CPA, Steve White Motors, Allegra Printing, and Roseann Flowers – Hickory Real Estate Group.

Elementary teachers and principals complimented the kid-friendly design that enhances curriculum components introduced at the third and fourth-grade learning levels.

“This educational piece includes non-fiction materials and co-curricular activities for students,” said Adrienne Dula, Gamewell Elementary principal. “Students have enjoyed reading their magazines at school, and then taking them home to complete fun learning activities with their families. This is a great resource that supports what we’re doing in the classroom.”

