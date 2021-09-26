Leap Of Faith Christian Bookstore & Gifts Celebrating 10 Years By Giving Back To The Community

LENOIR, NC (September 24, 2021) — Robin Minton, Owner of Leap Of Faith Christian Bookstore will be celebrating 10 Years in business on October 1st and 2nd with a two-day celebration including giveaways for kids and adults, a food truck, free food tickets, TCBY yogurt cups, and sales on some of your favorite products and gifts!

The store hours will change for these two days. Friday, the store will be open from 2 to 6 pm and Saturday from 10 to 4 pm.

When Robin opened Leap of Faith Christian Books & Gifts 10 years ago, the emphasis was not only on providing Christian products and resources, but to also to partner with various ministries and organizations to help those in need. This year, 20% of sales from the celebration will be donated to Ebenezer’s Attic of Hudson. The proceeds will go toward their goal of building a new children’s home in Sawmills. Ebenezer’s Attic is a nonprofit organization working for abused and neglected children. The home they will be building is on 30 acres they have acquired on Horseshoe Bend Road in Sawmills. Their opening plans are to house seven children with offices and visitation areas. Ebenezer’s goal for Caldwell County is to house 40 children on campus and have a chapel. Melody Foster, Manager of Ebenezer’s Attic in Hudson will be at Leap of Faith Christian Bookstore on Saturday.

We hope the community comes out to celebrate and support Leap Of Faith Christian Bookstore this weekend! For more information, you can contact Robin Minton at Leap Of Faith Christian Bookstore at (828) 758-0777.

For more information about Ebenezer Christian Children’s Homes, you can contact Melody Foster at (828) 212-1843 and visit their website at www.Ebenezerfamily.org.

Press Release provided by Karen Ruhl

