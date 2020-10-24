Leaf collection in the City of Lenoir starts in November

LENOIR, NC (October 23, 2020) — The Public Works Department has started collecting leaves in hot spots across the City of Lenoir. All residents will get at least three leaf pickups between November and January.

Residents should rake or blow leaves into piles behind the curb or ditch line. Be sure to remove all bricks, rocks, sticks, or glass. Those items can injure employees and damage equipment.

Residents will get three leaf pickups – one pickup in November, one in December, and one in January. Weather and other circumstances can affect the leaf pickup schedule.

To download the leaf collection map, click the following link, Leaf Collection Map (PDF). For more information about yard waste collection, visit cityoflenoir.com/leaves.