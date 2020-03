LENOIR, NC (March 15, 2020) — The readings from the non-fiction books “The Traveling Postcard” and “Bridge Ices Before Road” by LB Sedlacek at the Caldwell Heritage Museum on March 26th will be postponed to a later date TBD. This is due to being proactive in not contributing the Coronavirus spread. You can still read pages or buy copies of the books on Amazon.com or by visiting www.lbsedlacek.com.

