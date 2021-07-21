Laura Bush Sedlacek recognized nationwide for helping consumers with qualified health coverage

LENOIR, NC (July 15, 2021) — Laura Bush-Sedlacek is taking her place as a member of the 2021 Marketplace Circle of Champions, recognizing her hard work helping consumers enroll in and manage qualified health plan coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

This achievement, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), highlights Laura Bush Sedlacek’s success in actively enrolling 20 or more consumers during this Open Enrollment Period.

“Agents and brokers play a vital role in helping consumers access qualified health plan coverage and navigate their new health insurance plans throughout the year,” said Randy Pate, Director of the Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “We thank Laura Bush Sedlacek for her dedication to providing exceptional service.”

Eligible consumers can enroll in Marketplace coverage during this year’s Open Enrollment Period, which runs Nov. 1–Dec. 15, 2020. Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling can contact Laura Bush Sedlacek at 828-754-2601.

What is the Marketplace Circle of Champions?

Each year, the Marketplace Circle of Champions program recognizes thousands of agents and brokers across America—highlighting their hard work, expertise, and service. Whether they’re helping individuals complete an application, select a plan, or manage coverage, agents and brokers play a critical role in the success of the Health Insurance Marketplace.

To commemorate the hard work and commitment of agents and brokers, CMS created the Marketplace Circle of Champions program which provides special recognition to agents and brokers who have actively enrolled 20 or more consumers to demonstrate their expertise and experience in helping consumers find health coverage.