Laura Bush-Sedlacek of Bush and Associates nationally recognized for helping consumers with qualified health coverage

LENOIR, NC (November 17, 2021) — Laura Bush-Sedlacek of Bush and Associates has been recognized as a member of the 2022 Marketplace Circle of Champions, a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) program that celebrates the hard work of agents and brokers in helping consumers enroll in qualified health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace®.

This award highlights Laura Bush-Sedlacek’s success in actively enrolling 20 or more consumers during this Open Enrollment Period.

“We thank Laura Bush-Sedlacek for her dedication to providing exceptional service and helping consumers get the coverage they need,” said Ellen Montz, Director of the Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “Agents and brokers play a key role in educating consumers about their health insurance options and helping expand access to coverage for Americans.”

This year’s Open Enrollment Period for applying for Marketplace coverage runs Nov. 1–Jan. 15, 2022. Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling can contact Laura Bush-Sedlacek at 828-754-2601.

What is the Marketplace Circle of Champions?

To commemorate the hard work and commitment of agents and brokers, CMS created the Marketplace Circle of Champions program which provides special recognition to agents and brokers who have actively enrolled 20 or more consumers to demonstrate their expertise and experience in helping consumers find health coverage.

Each year, the Marketplace Circle of Champions program recognizes thousands of agents and brokers across America—highlighting their hard work, expertise, and service. Whether they’re helping individuals complete an application, select a plan, or manage coverage, agents and brokers play a critical role in the success of the Health Insurance Marketplace®.