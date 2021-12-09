Laura Bush-Sedlacek of Bush and Associates achieves Elite status by enrolling over 100 consumers during Open Enrollment

LENOIR, NC (December 9, 2021) — Laura Bush-Sedlacek of Bush and Associates has joined the 2022 Marketplace Elite Circle of Champions as an Elite member, after successfully enrolling more than 100 consumers in qualified coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace®.

This Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) award for agents and brokers who assist more than 100 consumers during the Open Enrollment Period recognizes Laura Bush-Sedlacek for dedication, expertise, and service.

“Helping 100 consumers during the Open Enrollment Period is a great achievement,” said Ellen Montz, Director of the Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “We thank Laura Bush-Sedlacek for providing her trusted advice and exceptional service to help expand access to health insurance coverage in communities across America.

This year’s Open Enrollment Period for applying for Marketplace coverage runs Nov. 1–Jan. 15, 2022. Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling can contact Bush and Associates at (828) 754-2601.

What is the Marketplace Circle of Champions?

To commemorate the hard work and commitment of agents and brokers, CMS created the Marketplace Circle of Champions program which provides special recognition to agents and brokers who have actively enrolled 20 or more consumers to demonstrate their expertise and experience in helping consumers find health coverage. Each year, the Marketplace Circle of Champions program recognizes thousands of agents and brokers across America—highlighting their hard work, expertise, and service. Whether they’re helping individuals complete an application, select a plan, or manage coverage, agents and brokers play a critical role in the success of the Health Insurance Marketplace®.

