Laura Bush-Sedlacek achieves Elite status for enrolling over 100 consumers during Open Enrollment

LENOIR, NC (December 20, 2019) — Laura Bush-Sedlacek has been nationally recognized for her dedication to helping consumers enroll in and manage qualified health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

This nationwide recognition from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a member of the 2020 Marketplace Elite Circle of Champions highlights her success in actively enrolling 100 or more consumers during this Open Enrollment Period.

“We thank Laura Bush-Sedlacek for providing her trusted advice and exceptional service to consumers to help them enroll in coverage,” said Randy Pate, Director of the Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “Helping 100 consumers during the Open Enrollment Period is an achievement to be proud of.”

The Marketplace Circle of Champions program recognizes the hard work, expertise and service of Marketplace-registered agents and brokers. Agents and brokers who assist 20 or more consumers qualify for the Marketplace Circle of Champions – with those who enroll 100 or more consumers earning the Elite designation.

Eligible consumers can enroll in Marketplace coverage during this year’s Open Enrollment Period, which runs November 1 – December 15, 2019. Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling, can contact Laura Bush-Sedlacek at Bush and Associates (828) 754-2601 or quotes@bushandassociates.net