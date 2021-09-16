La-Z-Boy Foundation recently made a $2,500 donation to the Foundation of CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (September 16, 2021) — On behalf of Hudson-based La-Z-Boy Casegoods, the La-Z-Boy Foundation recently made a $2,500 donation to the Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. The Foundation of CCC&TI provides funding for scholarships, academic support, childcare, emergency assistance, counseling, professional development and various achievement awards and grants. The gift was presented by La-Z-Boy Case Goods Vice President of Marketing Max Dyer (center) presented the check to CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch (left) and Foundation of CCC&TI Executive Director Marla Christie (right) on Wednesday, Sept. 15 on CCC&TI’s campus in Hudson.

