L.A. Dysart Award Winners will be presented at Centennial Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner

LENOIR, NC (January 22, 2020) — The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating 100 years of business and service on February 11th at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center at 6:00 PM. At the dinner we will be presenting the L.A. Dysart Awards; an award that recognizes individuals who exhibit extraordinary citizenship within their community through their service endeavors.

We are pleased to announce the 2020 recipients, George Crowell Jr. and Carol Deal. Through evidence of the community these individuals have been passionate, dedicated, and thorough citizens in Caldwell County. These awards will be presented to the recipients by former winners Ron Beane and Dr. Caryl Burns.

Join us for this centennial celebration as we honor these outstanding citizens. The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce is also pleased to announce that we will be awarding a special Visionary Award to Kathy Carroll that will be presented by Ann Smith.

To reserve your tickets to the Centennial Annual Dinner, please contact Manager of Event Services, Becky Warren.

Caldwell Chamber of Commerce

828.726.0616