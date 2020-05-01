Kids in Parks Releases e-Adventure online activities in response to COVID-19

ASHEVILLE, NC (April 24, 2020) — The Kids in Parks program has launched e-Adventures to help children and families stay healthy and connected to nature while many schools and parks are closed due to COVID-19. These online activities let kids complete activities in any green space near their home and register their adventures for prizes at KidsinParks.com.

Guides for outdoor experiences designed to keep children active and healthy…

“Our new e-Adventures provide families with fun, interactive ways to engage with nature, which is extremely important right now,” said Jason Urroz, Director of Kids in Parks. “Outdoor activity provides physical benefits, and is a great stress reliever for children.”

Normally, families can find Kids in Parks activity brochures at TRACK Trails in all types of parks and public green spaces across the country. The brochures encourage children to truly engage with the outdoors by identifying trees and birds, viewing the forest from the perspective of animals, and searching for natural features, among other fun activities. But travel restrictions and park closures are keeping many people at home.

The new e-Adventures allow kids and families to use their smartphone, tablet, or another electronic device to complete a series of scavenger hunt-style activities in yards, neighborhoods, or green spaces they feel safe exploring. The themes of the e-Adventures are:

• Hide & Seek – A guide to finding elements of nature all around, including birds, trees, flowers, and animal tracks

• Animal Athletes – Encourages children to mimic animal motions to stay active, including the fast wing flaps of hummingbirds

• Flower Power – Helps children explore nature’s color palette through flowers, and learn about flower anatomy

• Forest Bathing – Also known as Shinrin-Yoku, Forest Bathing is a practice that originated in Japan as a way to relieve stress, and has caught on around the world. This activity was created in response to the upheaval in routine and challenges that families are experiencing right now.

Over time, Kids in Parks plans to add more e-Adventures to the online catalog. As with all Kids in Parks adventures, children can log their participation to earn a series of prizes, including a nature journal, patch, backpack, and magnifying lens, among other prizes. These prizes are designed to encourage future outdoor adventures while making them more meaningful and engaging.

To learn more or start an e-Adventure, visit KidsinParks.com/e-adventures.