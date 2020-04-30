Just in Case you Missed it, Thank you, Volunteers!

LENOIR, NC (April 29, 2020) — North Carolina Cooperative Extension would not have the same impact on people and communities without all of our committed, dedicated, and passionate volunteers. 4-H club leaders, Master Gardener volunteers and others are all dedicated to making a difference.

Last year across North Carolina, there were 64,454 volunteers who dedicated a total of 720,922 hours of volunteer service. This service has a combined value of over 18 million dollars!

“I am especially proud of the dedicated team of passionate volunteers in Caldwell County. In 2019, there were 177 individuals from the community who dedicated 1,218 hours through the Caldwell Extension Center to make our county a better place. And for this, we ALL thank you!” Seth Nagy – County Extension Director