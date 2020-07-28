JumpStart Summer Program…Elementary Students Jump Back Into School

LENOIR, NC (July 28, 2020) — As families are selecting options on how to start the school year, more than 200 elementary students are finishing up with JumpStart, a summer program that blends in-person and remote learning designed for students in grades K-4 to help them get ready for the upcoming school year after the disruptions caused by last semester’s COVID-19 closure.

“This has been very successful with health and safety being a priority over everything we do in JumpStart,” Elementary Director Dr. Lesa Widener said.

During the three-week program, face to face instruction with a remote learning component is offered to students Monday through Thursday from 8-11 am at Hudson Elementary School. Safety protocols are in place, including physical distancing, a limit of students in each classroom, individual (non-shared) classroom supplies, and a temperature check and face covering requirement for everyone entering the building.

“The JumpStart program has been very successful for many reasons: the foundation skills that are so essential can continue to be built on and refined, the socialization, and the acclimation process of being back in the classroom,” Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps said.

Caldwell County Schools is preparing to begin the 2020-21 school year under a Plan B hybrid learning model. Families may choose in-person and remote instruction or a remote-only option. For more information, visit caldwellschools.com.