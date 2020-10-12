Join Girl Scouts Today!

COLFAX, NC (October 12, 2020) — Despite COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, Girl Scouting is continuing to happen in our communities- from virtual opportunities and at-home programming to safely planned troop gatherings, now is a great time to join!

Local Girl Scout council continues to offer traditional Girl Scouting opportunities, along with virtual and mailed-to-your-door options!

Through Girl Scouts, girls will have fun, challenge themselves and discover new passions. They will practice important life skills, develop lifelong friendships and explore new and exciting experiences through badge work and community service. And just because Girl Scouting may look a little different right now, does not mean those things stop even as we navigate these uncertain times. The connection and network of support that Girl Scouting can offer girls is more important than ever. Because every skill Girl Scouts offers now will help girls when it’s time for everyone to come back together.

“The unique Girl Scout environment provides fun, girl-led, essential experiences that carry into girls’ future careers and life successes,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P). “We know that offering a girl-friendly environment is important right now as they continue to manage their emotions, establish positive learning environments and gain a sense of belonging during these different times.”

GSCP2P is currently offering several options for girls and their families to learn more about Girl Scouting in their local communities. Girl Scout Sign-In and Sign-Up sessions are happening virtually Sundays at 8 p.m. and Fridays at 1 p.m. Virtual Dance Parties to get new girls excited about the Girl Scout experience are also being hosted on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. These events, as well as additional recruitment opportunities, including drive-through sign-up sessions, can be found on the online event calendar at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

For girls who prefer to stay at home right now instead of joining a traditional troop, Girl Scouts Unplugged is also being offered. This program will send three months of screen-free materials directly to girls at their home. Girls will be able to earn badges at their own pace while getting to experience just what Girl Scouting has to offer.

To learn more about these opportunities or joining or starting a troop, please contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 10,000 girls and 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We’re 2.5 million strong —more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy of building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit www.girlscouts.org .

A Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Press Release