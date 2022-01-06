Job Openings with the City of Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (January 5, 2022) — The City of Lenoir has several job openings available for anyone looking for a new opportunity or a change in career.

The City is looking to fill the following positions:

Auto Mechanic in the Vehicle Services Division of Public Works

Custodian at the MLK Jr. Center in Parks & Recreation

Equipment Operator in the Cemetery Division of Public Works

Patrol Officer in the Police Department

Pipe Mechanic in the Water Distribution/Wastewater Collection Division of Public Utilities

City employees receive a lot of great benefits including 12 paid holidays, 10 paid vacation days, and 12 paid sick days per year; medical, life, and worker’s compensation insurance; retirement; and free membership at City fitness facilities including the Lenoir Aquatic and Fitness Center. Immediate family members also get free memberships.

“The City is a really great place to work, and we have many employees who have worked here their entire careers,” Human Resources Manager Crystal Smith said. “We have plenty of opportunities to move up in various departments, and often times, employees will make moves to other departments if a position opens up that interests them more.”

City of Lenoir Application for Employment (PDF)

To apply or ask for more information about a job, contact the NC Works Career Planning and Placement Center at 828-759-4680. A pre-employment drug screen is required. The City of Lenoir is an equal opportunity employer.

