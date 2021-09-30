Jeff Church Receives NCHSAA Distinguished Service Award

LENOIR, NC (September 30, 2021) — N.C. High School Athletic Association recognized Associate Superintendent of Auxiliary Services and Athletic Director Dr. Jeff Church with the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award during the 2021 NCHSAA Regions 1, 2, 7, and 8 virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Church was humbled by the announcement as the recipient for Region 7. The award is given in memory of longtime NCHSAA Executive Director Charlie Adams for his outstanding contributions to middle and high school athletics. Each region selects one person with at least 10 years of experience in education and athletics who goes “above and beyond” the call of duty at both the local and the state level.

With the exception of two years, Church has served consecutively as districtwide athletic director since 2008.

