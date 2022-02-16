JD’s Smokehouse in Gamewell slated to open this spring barring unforeseen circumstances

GAMEWELL, NC (February 16, 2022) – The new JD’s Smokehouse in Gamewell is slated to open sometime in the spring barring unforeseen circumstances. They have had challenges, along with everyone else these days, that have prolonged their expected opening date. They look forward to being a positive member of Caldwell County. It is located at 2731 Morganton Blvd. SW, Lenoir, NC.

www.jds-smokehouse.com

